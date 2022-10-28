Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Theatre Review: Twisted - The Untold Story Of A Royal Visier at The Creative Arts Space Theatre, Hamilton

By Jack Madden
October 28 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
India Rowe, as storyteller Sherezzade, and Zak Levy, as Aladdin, in the musical parody.

College collective UoN Musos is establishing itself as a genuine provider of local musical theatre, chasing up its March offering of The Trail of Oregon! with another StarKid musical Twisted, a parody of Aladdin by way of Wicked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.