College collective UoN Musos is establishing itself as a genuine provider of local musical theatre, chasing up its March offering of The Trail of Oregon! with another StarKid musical Twisted, a parody of Aladdin by way of Wicked.
The first impression given by the show isn't great - the band is much too loud, the microphones too weak, and comedic lyrics as well as the establishing thoughts of our protagonist Ja'far (Ethan Holloway) lost.
Thankfully, the odd ensemble member manages to pierce through the cacophony and deliver one of their zingers, and we get the idea that perhaps nobody likes Ja'far.
The second musical number, I Steal Everything, doesn't fare much better despite being a solo, but it introduces us to Aladdin (Zak Levy), reframed villainously in this version as a cocky and predatory man-child.
Levy is one of the strongest players in the show, with a voice like honey and a solid understanding of the camp that the role calls for, and he genuinely was able to engage the audience in ways that the earnest lead Ja'far could not.
The sound design evens out by the introduction of Princess (renamed to dodge Disney's legal team), played at this performance by Rachael Sebastian who never betrays the notion that she is the alternate swing for this role.
She offers the most authentic knack for comedy out of the whole cast, playing into the affluenza that Princess suffers from in wishing for "everything and more", meaning her status and wealth but also real-life experiences and adventure.
Other highlights include India Rowe (also a swing) as storyteller Sherezzade, Harrison Sturgess as Prince Achmed, and Brooke Charleton playing a certain red bird.
What is most interesting about the production overall is the mixture of stagecraft, with the cast seemingly being musicians first and actors second. I commend directors Cameron Watman and Amelie Paris for their work in ensuring that the performers all meet in the middle to address the demands of such an intensive exercise in musical comedy.
The set is designed by choreographer Tayla Dures and vocal director Jayde Symes and comprises lush curtains upstage as well as various vases and plants about the stage, serving as everything from Princess's boudoir and the bazaar.
Projections, indicating time passing and crude messages in the constellations, suggest wonderful level of ambition in terms of design and indicate that UoN Musos is not to be underestimated as they develop their brand and artistry.
As for the costuming, more care is clearly taken to dress the leads, with Disney-adjacent parody costumes crafted well but still retaining personality.
Meanwhile, some of the ensemble members are just in plain beige shirts and pants, which still work if you're not looking too close.
At the end of the day, college theatre is never going to define the local theatrical landscape, but to see something so unafraid to push itself from strength to strength is certainly inspiring.
I await UoN Musos' next offering with bated breath, but I secretly hope it's not StarKid again.
