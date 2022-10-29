Homes of the Hunter | It's a cracking lifestyle on Medowie macadamia farm | Photos

They incorporate macadamias into their cuisine from the salads to coffees and desserts and share their knowledge of the iconic Australian nut. Big signs in the cafe explain how macadamia nuts fall to the ground between May and October and are then harvested by a machine at regular intervals. What the machine misses, Scott picks by hand. Next the outer husk of the macadamia is removed within 24 hours to help with the drying and the nuts are sorted in water as the unripe ones rise to the surface and the ripe ones sink.