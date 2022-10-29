Homes of the Hunter | It's a cracking lifestyle on Medowie macadamia farm | Photos

More than 20 years ago, Scott and Stacy Leech were living in Dubbo, when they went down to visit a friend's parents on a macadamia farm in Medowie.
"The trees would have been planted I reckon in the early 70s and then the house was built on the farm in 1980," Scott says.
"The parents were semi-retired, waiting for their years to tick over. I would go visit and fell in love with the place.
"They were having trouble having selling it, and we thought it would be a good investment.
"We moved down there and everything sort of evolved."
The couple had no background in farming but they did some homework and worked out what they needed to do.
The amount of macadamias they grow depends on the season and the climate. Scott jokes that the multimillion-dollar Australian industry is not rocket science.
The pair have raised their two daughters on the land.
The 12 acre farm has just over 1000 full-production trees with five varieties of macadamias.
Everyone is welcome to walk through the orchard.
This time of year the trees are blooming with delicate white and pink flowers which will eventually produce nuts.
In their natural state, macadamia trees have flowers, nutlets and mature nuts growing simultaneously for most of the year. On average they get 10 tonnes of nuts and shell a year.
"This year the nuts grew and fell on the ground, but it was so wet so we lost half the crop; we can't get it off the ground, it's damaged from the weather," he says.
They crack the nuts at Alstonville, in Northern NSW, and they flavour a lot of the nuts onsite with the exception of the chocolate macadamias, which they outsource to Byron Bay.
"It is a big industry. It's had its highs. At the minute it's petering out because of the overseas market, the wholesale price has come back down. It definitely keeps us busy," Scott says.
They had a roadside stand by the property until 2010 when they built the large cafe where regulars love to pop in and enjoy a meal by the trees. They also have a shop.
In total, they employ six full-time workers and a handful of casuals.
They incorporate macadamias into their cuisine from the salads to coffees and desserts and share their knowledge of the iconic Australian nut. Big signs in the cafe explain how macadamia nuts fall to the ground between May and October and are then harvested by a machine at regular intervals. What the machine misses, Scott picks by hand. Next the outer husk of the macadamia is removed within 24 hours to help with the drying and the nuts are sorted in water as the unripe ones rise to the surface and the ripe ones sink.
Each workday on the farm depends on the weather and the time of year and how well the cafe and shop is staffed.
"I don't focus on wholesale, you work just as hard and you make half as much money. I focus on the retail side," Scott says.
In recent years he's observed Medowie changing and developing, and as a result, lately the macadamia trees have flocks of black cockatoos.
"This is the problem, for 20 years we never had any cockatoos on the property once the development next door cleared the land, once they found macadamias they obviously enjoyed them," Scott says.
"It's difficult to farm in suburbia, people complain about the noise and fertiliser smell"
He's loved living and working in Medowie and the privacy of living on the farm, but he knew Medowie was going to change eventually.
"Traditionally it's a nice quiet suburb, but earmarked for a lot of housing. We can still farm and do what we have to do," Scott says.
"We'll see how long continue that up, if that becomes a problem in the future we may be buying a farm elsewhere to bring it into the shop. It just depends on what state government planning have in place."
For now, they stay busy and share their bounty with the community. You might say they're nuts about it.
