Newcastle Herald
Home/News
Photos

Homes of the Hunter | It's a cracking lifestyle on Medowie macadamia farm | Photos

By Alex Morris
October 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 20 years ago, Scott and Stacy Leech were living in Dubbo, when they went down to visit a friend's parents on a macadamia farm in Medowie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.