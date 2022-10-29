Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Senator Jim Molan's new book Danger On Our Doorstep has Williamtown RAAF in the firing line in his predictions of a "possible" battle plan if China wants to take Taiwan

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated October 29 2022 - 10:40pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danger On Our Doorstep paints a grim picture of our possible future, but it's one that Senator Jim Molan says we must confront as a nation, recalling the way Europe sleepwalked' into WWII despite the obvious growth of Germany's war machine.

I HAVE just finished Liberal Party Senator Jim Molan's warning to this nation, a book exploring a war with China and its consequences for the world, titled Danger On Our Doorstep, published in August but given little attention so far despite its explosive content and conclusions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.