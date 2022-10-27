Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Anglers gear up for fishing assault as weather gods turn on the sunshine

By Simon Walker
October 27 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Teralba Lakesiders member Alyssa Jones wins the prize this week for this impressive 52cm trevally caught in Lake Macquarie last weekend.

In the words of the great Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse, it looks like we have been kissed on the buttocks by a fairy this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.