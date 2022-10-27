In the words of the great Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse, it looks like we have been kissed on the buttocks by a fairy this weekend.
A rare string of sunny days with light winds, low swell and favourable tides presents opportunities galore to fish.
"It's nearly the best weather opportunity all year you'd have to say," Jason said.
"The wind will be light WSW most of today and tomorrow before maybe swinging east late on Sunday.
"Low tides early morning, late arvo, with a good high tide middle of the day will ensure there's plenty of good clean water.
"Estuary wise, it will be sensational on the water and perfect in and around the flats as we come off the end of the October prawn run.
"Expect to find bream and whiting, mulloway and flathead, even some crabs.
"They've all fired up during the prawn run."
There were some very encouraging reports on the prawns last Friday and Saturday night.
"It's always hard to gauge totally accurately, but the talk was of average catches of up to 3kg by those who had a crack," Jason said.
"I heard of people scooping off the bank.
"The weather was favourable and people made a point of getting out there.
"Not a huge number of boats but it meant a nice spread of prawns.
"All in all a good start to the prawning season."
Looking to the weekend, the tide is running out 11.20pm tonight, 12.20am Saturday, an hour later Sunday - so it will be still worth having a scoop to get a bit of live bait.
A feature of lake fishing this week has been the increase in bream numbers.
"A lot of small bream - school bream I call them," Jason said.
"It's typical this time of year as these smaller bream come in a do a spawn.
"The fact we're seeing them now in late October, as you'd expect, is an indicator that, seasonally talking, things are on track."
Low swell and wind will make for optimal conditions off the rocks this weekend too.
"There have been some great reports of drummer, luderick and even trevally coming off the pebbles," Jason said.
Prospects for offshore fishing look incredibly good too and Jason thinks a lot of anglers will be taking the chance to have a peek.
"We had good reports, in the lead-up to the last patch of rough weather, of marlin out wide, and this weekend people will be eager to do some reconnaissance.
"The indicators are good - not too much current and a nice eddy off the Shelf, just to the north, with a beautful band of water ideal for pelagics.
"This weekend presents a genuine opportunity to physically get out there and see what's going on."
Inshore the reefs are starting to improve with reports of perch, reds and interestingly, some trag about.
"The first I heard of trag was coming off the reefs in close off Newcastle a a few weeks ago, but this past week, there's also been reports off Catherine Hill Bay.
"It's promising to see trag about so early."
Texas Reef further to the south has been up and down with kingfish, although last week there reports of fish being caught up to a metre.
"A few perch and reds about too, so the deep water prospect is good and inshore fishing is starting to improve," Jason said.
"I reckon this weekend you just have to take the chance of three days linked together and get out and have a crack.
"Because who know's what next week will be like."
The only area that's been a bit quiet this week has been the beaches, with a few bream, trevally and the odd salmon caught.
"Whiting haven't come on in numbers yet, but if this warm weather keeps up, it won't be long," Jason said.
Luke Hunter, who was mentioned last week along with his fishing videos, fished Blacksmiths Beach last weekend and got a nice mix of bream, tailor and trevally.
Conditions were a bit rough and the sweep was up, and if you check his vid on social media, you'll see he recommends using a grapple sinker to anchor the baits.
It seemed to do the trick nicely.
"I like fishing Blacksmiths because it's so accessible," Luke said.
Brett "Hammer" Hancock reports the bay has a bit of colour in it but is fishing well for mulloway and flathead further up towards the back of the system.
"Water temp is on the rise the mudcrabs are starting to stir," Brent said.
"Towards the front of the estuary, anglers are enjoying success on the breakwall fishing for bream, trevally and even the odd tarwhine.
"Beaches are going well for bream, salmon and tailor while in close the snapper and kingfish have been on the chew off Broughton."
Out wider, there's been a few bar cod caught and a striped marlin.
Water temp was reported in around the 21.5 degree mark and hopes are high this water will bring soon bring pelagic abundance.
