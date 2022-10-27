Knights playmaker Jake Clifford has officially confirmed he will join English Super League club Hull FC for the next two seasons.
Clifford's departure from Newcastle wasn't unexpected, with social media posts on Thursday ending recent speculation about his playing future.
"I'm excited to announce I'm signing for the next two years. I've heard a lot of good things about Hull and can't wait to work with the boys," the 24-year-old said via Hull FC media.
Clifford fell out of favour at the Knights during 2022.
He played just half of their 24 NRL games, featuring at five-eighth in the first eight rounds before returning for another four sporadic outings as the No.7 later in the season.
Clifford, who arrived in Newcastle last year after four campaigns at home in North Queensland, was given time off for "personal reasons" around May.
He polled six Dally M points with back-to-back, man-of-the-match performances in the opening two fixtures.
Clifford has played in 67 NRL games having made his debut at the Cowboys in 2018.
He joins former Knights teammate Tex Hoy at Hull FC, who finished ninth in the English Super League this season with 11 wins from 27 appearances.
Newcastle still have halves Adam Clune and Phoenix Crossland contracted for 2023 while Tyson Gamle is poised to land from the Broncos.
It's also been touted, not for the first time in his career, that fullback Kalyn Ponga may make a position switch next season.
Rumours continue to swirl about the club's recruitment of Wests Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks while Manly back Reuben Garrick has also been linked to the Knights recently.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
