Dog theft is a problem in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley and all over Australia. All breeds, sizes and ages of dogs are vulnerable.
Dogs are stolen for many reasons: to use as fighting dogs by dog-fighting rings; to use as bait dogs to train fighting dogs (all breeds and sizes are vulnerable); to sell for profit; to breed from for profit; to get a free dog; revenge by someone who has a grudge against you; by a neighbour if your dog is causing a nuisance in the neighbourhood.
Dogs are usually stolen from these places: lured or taken out of their yards, even when someone is at home; when left tied up outside a shop; when left alone in a vehicle; when in public, especially when off lead; when the dog has gotten out of his yard or away from its owner.
You can help prevent your dog becoming a statistic by doing the following: Put padlocks on all your gates (Also note: children think it's a fun game to walk down a street opening gates and letting dogs out. A problem especially during school holidays).
Keep your dog inside when you are not supervising him, especially when no one is home and after dark; consider doggie day care or taking your dog to a friend's house, instead of leaving him outside alone; make sure your dog isn't visible from the road.
Don't have a "beware of dog" sign, as this only tells thieves there is a dog there.
If you offer your dog for sale for any reason, don't reveal your address. Meet in a public place. Don't give your dog away for free as this can attract the wrong people.
Have your dog desexed. This makes him or her less valuable to breeders, fighters and for resale. When you have your dog off lead, watch him at all times and don't let him get far away or out of your sight. Don't let your dog off lead unless you've trained him to return to you immediately when you call.
Keep a collar and ID tag on your dog at all times (24x7), even at home. Keep your dog's microchip details up to date. If he is found, he is more likely to be returned to you.
Don't let your dog be a nuisance to your neighbours (such as barking or escaping). Don't give them a reason to make your dog "disappear".
Never tie your dog up outside a shop, even if you can see him. A dog can be grabbed very quickly. Never leave your dog unattended in a vehicle or on the back of a ute. Windows can be forced down or broken and your dog taken, not to mention the risk of heat stroke.
Don't think that if your dog is vicious or unfriendly to strangers that he can't be stolen. Dogs have been lured with food into a cage, and even drugged.
Be alert for suspicious utes or vans driving around your neighbourhood, especially any with dog cages. Try to record the number plate and alert your neighbours and report to the Police Assistance Line 131-444.
The Aussie Ark team at Barrington Tops spent five nights in the field working with thermal drone pilots to spot "the thermal pattern of a koala".
The drone footage showed the wildlife sanctuary was "teeming with wildlife".
A designated lookout was deployed to sit under trees where koalas were spotted and watch their movements until first light, when the koalas could be caught.
The aim was for a vet to take samples of the koalas to check for disease. A total of seven koalas were swabbed, then released. All looked healthy. The samples were sent to a lab for testing.
