Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Sweet sting of saying goodbye to busy bees

By Letters to the Editor
October 30 2022 - 5:00pm
PHILLIAN Honey's small colony of bees ceased their work last week, on October 25, at 9pm, to protect the long term future of bees in the New Lambton area, our state and nation. Just like the colony's founders, Phil and Lillian, the bees lived their lives in difficult times protecting us and our future.

