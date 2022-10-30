Sweet sting of saying goodbye to busy bees

WE received another City News from Newcastle Council. It has a picture with the lord mayor prominently on the front page, another two pictures featuring the lord mayor and an editorial from her. One other councillor appears in one photo but the print is so small and pale her name is almost impossible to read, and she is from the same political party as the lord mayor. We have elected 12 councillors, six of whom are not in the lord mayor's political party. Why are they not featured, ever? Where is their contribution to the city ever acknowledged? They do not have the backing of a political machine, and they are given no facility for representing us. This is not how democracy is meant to function. Our local government system needs a big re-think.