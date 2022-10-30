Sweet sting of saying goodbye to busy bees

PHILLIAN Honey's small colony of bees ceased their work last week, on October 25, at 9pm, to protect the long term future of bees in the New Lambton area, our state and nation. Just like the colony's founders, Phil and Lillian, the bees lived their lives in difficult times protecting us and our future.
It's a sad situation, but as a keeper I am proud of them and their consistent work day in day out to pollinate plants for food and produce honey for our pleasure. Blackbutt Reserve will live on, and so too the many plants trees and flowers in our community and across Australia. Ultimately, so will the future of bees. Thank you for your service and the honey you shared with us.
To the NSW Department of Primary Industries workers tasked with euthanising bees: we value your work and how difficult your task is, and we appreciate the sensitivity and compassion you demonstrate each day in carrying out your duties.
I READ with interest the article in Thursday's paper about Hunter Community Forum taking Newcastle council and the Regional Planning Committee to court over the development on the old NBN site ('Residents take battle against units to court', Newcastle Herald 20/10). They, I believe were worried about the effects on any subsidence on the adjacent land and properties. I had similar concerns about a property adjacent to our units in Newcastle West but hit a brick wall. It seems there is no reasonable way of putting forward any concerns (whether right or wrong) to the council or Subsidence Advisory NSW.
The procedure that I found was the developer contracts a geotechnical company to analyse any risks and put forward any recommendations to lower or eliminate those risks. They (or mines subsidence authorities) then get it peer reviewed by another geotechnical company, and if there is no significant findings against it it is approved. If it is approved then councils have no issues with it as Subsidence Advisory NSW have taken away the council's liability.
I contacted Subsidence Advisory NSW and they said they cannot discuss the development with me as they can only talk to the developer or their representatives. I contacted council and they told me that if it was approved by Subsidence Advisory NSW that was all they considered.
So I believe the process for approval is very much flawed and surely other people must be able to voice their concerns about potential risk from subsidence. Good luck with the courts as I did not find any way to have my concerns heard.
IN 2016 and towards the end of her campaign run for US president, Hillary Clinton said three words that I believe damaged her reputation as being a woman on the left side of politics fighting for a better, fairer America for all who live there.
Whether those three words slipped out in a moment of weary, thoughtless frustration or whether for a few seconds we caught a glimpse of the real Hillary - a woman of wealth and privilege who mingled in the upper echelons of powerful America - is hard to say definitively.
In trying to sort out what it is to be a proud Australian, Kylie Stibbard ('Culture wars' the enemy of national pride, Letters 26/10) could be seen as a similar snobbish outburst. Words like bogan, boganism and dim-witted are an affront to many of us as egregious as Hillary's "basket of deplorables" remark. Labels hurt.
While there is much to call out in our wonderful country, let us focus on inequality, racism, abuse and arrogant intellectualism rather than a hairstyle or people from the wrong suburbs. A yarn over a hamburger would go a long way in creating a little more genuine Aussie understanding and forbearance between all of us.
THANK you for the work you do that you don't have to do: overnight excursions, choirs/plays, musical productions, coaching and much more. Thank you for staying back after hours, working on weekends and during your holidays.
Thank you for the work you do that you shouldn't have to do; tireless and ongoing data collection and recording, often useless and irrelevant. Thank you for worrying about how your students are progressing within their capabilities, the resources and the time you have available. Thank you for endless hours in staff meetings developing curriculum documents and school plans when all you want to do is teach.
Thank you for supporting your peers when at times they have had enough.
Thank you for turning up each day when you really don't want to. Thank you for taking the time to care about your students and their families when it is often your family missing out. Thank you for teaching your students rather than delivering the changing and expanding curriculum. How do you ever keep up? You can't, so don't worry about it.
Thank you for writing endless programs which tick a box, but don't necessarily make you a better teacher. Thank you for not leaving the profession when it would be so very easy to switch industries.
All in all I thank you for being a teacher, from a proud teacher of 38 years.
WE received another City News from Newcastle Council. It has a picture with the lord mayor prominently on the front page, another two pictures featuring the lord mayor and an editorial from her. One other councillor appears in one photo but the print is so small and pale her name is almost impossible to read, and she is from the same political party as the lord mayor. We have elected 12 councillors, six of whom are not in the lord mayor's political party. Why are they not featured, ever? Where is their contribution to the city ever acknowledged? They do not have the backing of a political machine, and they are given no facility for representing us. This is not how democracy is meant to function. Our local government system needs a big re-think.
IF George Orwell's Winston Smith was living in Newcastle I think he would feel right at home. His job in 1984 was to rewrite and republish history so the party was never wrong. Just as some on this page do with Robodebt. Created in 2016 replacing the manual checking of data matches. Morrison himself apologised. It would seem some people are just unable to admit they are wrong.
IT'S a bit sad to see people like John Cooper still trying to saddle Labor with the cruel and illegal Robodebt (Short takes, 26/10). In fact, the early Labor scheme used data only to flag possible problems to a human reviewer. The LNP's later Robodebt removed the human element - hence the 'robo' bit - and the machine used annual income averaging to become judge, jury and executioner to thousands of unfairly targeted people. That's why the LNP had to pay back all the money. Hope that's clear now.
WHENEVER politicians talk about hard decisions it always those doing it hard who get the hard end of them, never the big end of town or the politicians themselves.
IT'S all very well for elite sports people to be critical of sponsors that contribute to global pollution , but nothing is said about the aircraft they are off and on every other day, which in my opinion are among the worst polluters on the planet
WHAT has happened to our English language both spoken and written? Pedantic as I may be considered, here are some of my "bugbears". "From the get go" - from the beginning? "Going forward" - in future? And my all time "favourite". If you get something without having to pay for it, surely you are getting it for nothing, or free, not "for free".
