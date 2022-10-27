DIAMONDS coach Stacey Marinkovich admits the late injection of Donnell Wallam wasn't a planned move, but she had every confidence the debutante could handle herself in the Test arena.
Wallam repaid Marinkovich in spades.
As the clock raced down to single figures Wallam brushed aside any sign of nerves and produced the clutch play, sealing a memorable 55-54 victory over England in Newcastle on Wednesday night amid what's been a controversial period for Netball Australia.
"I'm pretty methodical as a coach and I probably go through 1000 what ifs in different situations," Marinkovich said in the post-match press conference.
"It certainly wasn't a planned move, as is a lot of our changes out on court. I think you've got to see the read on it. Sometimes they work and sometimes they don't, but I'll take that one any day of the week.
"Anyone in this 15, within this group, has been selected. And as soon as you get into that 12 [game day squad] it's having the confidence that I will put them on court otherwise there's no point.
"People need to know they need to play their role. They've seen me do it many a times and they know I'll back them in."
Wallam managed to cast aside off-field drama, one that has divided public opinion, with financially stricken Netball Australia recently losing a $15 million sponsorship deal from Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.
Wallam requested an exemption from wearing the company's logo because of shocking comments made by the mining giant's founder, the late Lang Hancock, in the 1980s in which he suggested the sterilisation of Aboriginals.
"To be honest, there's been a lot of outside noise, but for us we've been so connected around our performance," Marinkovich said.
Wallam enjoyed a series of milestones in quick succession - not only her maiden national appearance but becoming the third Indigenous player to represent Australia, thrust into a tight tustle midway through the last quarter and delivering a perfect shooting display, capped off with the match-winning goal in the dying seconds.
The very nature of the shot was also something else, acting on pure instinct and staying on the move before launching into the air like a basketball lay-up.
"For someone to come on, on debut and grab the moment like that, she certainly set the stadium alight," Marinkovich said.
IN THE NEWS:
Reaction from the sell-out crowd was telling. Building in support throughout the event - first when Wallam was introduced pre game, again but with more gusto when taking the court for the first time and finally when seizing a high-pressure moment like a seasoned pro.
The Novocastrian faithful, an estimated 4300, simply erupted and almost lifted the roof off the venue. A deafening noise drowning out the full-time hooter.
"I was relieved to finally get my chance on court - it's been some of the toughest few weeks of my life," Wallam told Fox Sports in a post-match interview.
"To finally get out there and just play in this dress was just really special and it makes the last couple of weeks feel like a blur.
"I just hope that I'm now a role model to the young girls and boys coming through."
Diamonds mid-courter Maddy Proud, delivering 36 feeds into the circle, was named player of the match.
The Diamonds, fresh from reclaiming the Constellation Cup, now lead this best-of-three series 1-0 before meeting the tourists in Sydney on Sunday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.