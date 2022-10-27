PAIGE Hadley admits she won't forget her latest visit to Newcastle any time soon, saying it rates among her career "highlights".
Captaining the Diamonds for the first time, the Commonwealth Games and World Cup winner played the full 60 minutes upon her return from injury as Australia edged out England by the narrowest of margins.
A last-gasp goal ensured experienced mid-courter Hadley celebrated her leadership milestone in style.
"No I definitely won't [forget this]. Especially [thinking about] my Diamonds journey, it's been an absolute rollercoaster," Hadley said on Wednesday night.
"[Coach] Stacey coming on a few years ago has built the culture and the confidence and the belief in one another. It's competitive to be part of it which makes it a privilege when you are part of it.
"So to be able to captain in NSW, where I'm born and bred, in front of a lot of Swifts fans and family as well, is going to go down as one of the highlights."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
