Newcastle Rugby League's newest first grade club Northern Hawks face roster challenge after drawn-out process

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
October 27 2022 - 9:30am
Brad Tighe playing for the Northern Hawks in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

CAPTAIN-COACH Brad Tighe admits the Northern Hawks will now start "behind the eight ball" but remains determined to strike the right balance between recruits and existing players when the fledging club steps up to Newcastle Rugby League's first grade competition next year.

