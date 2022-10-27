Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Fishing Point fire: firefighter and civilian treated for heat stress after Alkrington Avenue home destroyed by fire

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 27 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire at Fishing Point on Thursday morning. Picture by Steven Klepzig

A FIREFIGHTER and a Fishing Point local have been treated for heat stress after a fire destroyed a home on Alkrington Avenue this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.