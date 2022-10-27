A FIREFIGHTER and a Fishing Point local have been treated for heat stress after a fire destroyed a home on Alkrington Avenue this morning.
NSW Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the blaze shortly after 9am on reports a fire had spread through the roof of a single-storey home.
The blaze was extinguished shortly before 11am, and a Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said the house and its contents were completely destroyed.
"All the people have been accounted for," she said.
"One of the firefighters was treated for heat stress and one civilian also.
"We had six trucks on scene and about 24 firefighters."
It's unclear at this stage what caused the fire.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
