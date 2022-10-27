Newcastle Herald
Port of Newcastle is pushing ahead with the construction of stage one of its container terminal plans

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
Civil works on the 12,000 square metre container storage area adjacent to Mayfield 4 berth is due to be complete by the end of March. It is part of Stage 1 of the Newcastle Container terminal. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Port of Newcastle aims to hit its annual 50,000 container movement cap within two years as part of the first stage of plans to develop a fully fledged container terminal.

