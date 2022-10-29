Lake Macquarie writer Amy Thunig' s memoir, Tell Me Again, publishes November 1 through University of Queensland Press.
Thunig is a Gomeroi, Gamilaroi, Kamilaroi woman who lives on the lands of the Awabakal people. She is an academic in the field of education at Maquarie University and a director of the Sydney Story Factory.
The title of the book, Tell Me Again, comes from Thunig as a child often demanding her parents tell her the story of her birth - "tell me again". As an adult, pregnant with her first child, she learns what really happened on the day she was born.
In the book, she narrates her journey through childhood and adolescence, growing up with parents who struggled with addiction and incarceration.
"The journey of reconnecting with my parents was a slow and clumsy one," she writes in the book. "It began with a desire to have them there for the big moments - I missed them."
Thunig writes and appears on various media outlets, including The Guardian, Buzzfeed and The Drum.
She's also known for giving a TED Talk - Disruption is not a dirty word - and appearing on The Bachelorette reality TV show on behalf of her friend, contestant Brooke Blurton, where she put questions to the final contestants to check their depth of knowledge about First Nations issues.
Tell Me Again will be launched on Sunday, October 30, 2-4pm at the Wollotuka Institute, University of Newcastle campus.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
