Beka Mikeltadze back to lead Jets attack against Wanderers

By Craig Kerry
October 27 2022 - 9:30pm
Strike weapon Beka Mikeltdaze is set to return for the Jets against Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday night at Comm Bank Stadium when both sides look to maintain unbeaten starts to the A-League season.

