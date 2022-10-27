Daniel Flanagan flyer Red Rolex takes out Maitland Future Stars Maiden Final

Red Rolex powered to victory in the Maitland Future Stars Maiden Final (400m) for Heddon Greta trainer Daniel Flanagan on Thursday.
Starting a $3.70 chance after recording the second fastest heat time - 22.5 seconds - on debut last week, Red Rolex started well from box five and edged ahead before contact on his side allowed him to push further in front.
The Barcia Bale-Fusion Girl dog cruised to a five-length victory in the $15,000-to-the-winner final, clocking 22.21.
Dennis Barnes-trained Nangar Pearl was second, ahead of War Hawk (Penny Hutchinson).
The win gave Flanagan a double, after Turbo Percy won the opening race maiden by 6.5 lengths.
Racing heads to The Gardens on Friday with a 12-event card from 11.03am.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
