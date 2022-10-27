Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Daniel Flanagan flyer Red Rolex takes out Maitland Future Stars Maiden Final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated October 27 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Rolex after winning the final. Picture Maitland Greyhounds

Red Rolex powered to victory in the Maitland Future Stars Maiden Final (400m) for Heddon Greta trainer Daniel Flanagan on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.