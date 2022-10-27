Durston denied shot at Melbourne Cup

Newcastle Cup winner Durston was ruled out of next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup on Thursday after compulsory CT scans revealed a "heightened risk of injury" if he ran.
The Chris Waller-trained Durston was a dominant winner of the Newcastle Cup (2300m) on September 16 and went on to narrowly claim the $5 million Caulfield Cup (2400m).
He was attempting to become just the 12th horse to claim the Caulfield-Melbourne Cups double. He was also in line to join Gurner's Lane (1982) as the only horses to win the Newcastle-Caulfield-Melbourne Cup treble in the same year.
However, Racing Victoria veterinary services advised stewards that Durston, which was to be ridden by Damien Oliver, was unsuitable to compete in the Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington based on scans done last Friday.
"It is extremely disappointing however according to Racing Victoria Durston's scans show what's called a 'grey area' and there is a small lesion in his left hindleg," Waller said in statement.
"The specialists cannot determine whether it is old or new or whether it is even something to be concerned about, but we must respect this. It is all about safety, for the horse and the rider and the longevity of the horses.
"It is very disappointing for all connections of the horse as well as my stable because so much time and effort goes into these horses; it's just heartbreaking.
"Durston is sound, he galloped well on Tuesday morning and my vet trotted him up following this, however we must respect modern science and learn from this."
No Hunter-trained horses are in the mix for a Cup start but local syndicators Australian Bloodstock have Gold Trip set to compete.
Mark Zahra has been booked to ride Gold Trip, which is assured of a place in the field.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
