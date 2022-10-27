Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Durston denied shot at Melbourne Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Durston winning the Newcastle Cup last month. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle Cup winner Durston was ruled out of next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup on Thursday after compulsory CT scans revealed a "heightened risk of injury" if he ran.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.