Wednesday night's netball test proved Newcastle can host more elite level competition and bolstered the case for a bigger and better entertainment centre.
That's the consensus from the lord mayor and local netball officials after the sold-out thriller between Australia and England, which the home side won at the death thanks to a lay-up from debutante Donnell Wallam.
The estimated 4300-strong crowd roared when Wallam stepped on the court after a week in the spotlight due to Hancock Prospecting's withdrawal of a $15 million sponsorship to Netball Australia, and became almost deafening in the final tense minutes of the game.
Newcastle former international player Sam Poolman, who commentated last night's game, said the ending "was a moment in history that would be spoken about for a long time".
"The energy in Newcastle today is certainly still high," she said on Thursday. "The atmosphere was incredible."
Charlestown Netball Association president Dianne Pascoe said the strong fan response showed the Hunter had been "starved" of elite netball.
"There were a lot of juniors from a lot of different associations," she said. "It's just great to see them finally able to see their idols. And I don't think anyone could have written a better ending."
Newcastle Netball Association president Cheryl Hernando agreed it was a great opportunity for young players.
"There were smiles on the faces of all ages," she said.
Wednesday's game sold out well ahead of time, and lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes believed organisers could have sold four to five times the amount of tickets.
"I was speaking to players before the game and there were a lot of people trying to get tickets," she said. "It really builds the case for a new indoor stadium."
Venues NSW is preparing its business case for Hunter Park Sport and Entertainment Precinct at Broadmeadow. The key priority is a new entertainment centre, roughly double the size of the current building. The footprint would be expanded over the harness racing track, which would likely be relocated to Cessnock.
A larger centre would also help the city put a case forward for a Suncorp Super Netball team.
Ms Poolman said the "passion and interest" from the region for a team wasn't in question, but a better facility was crucial.
She said women's sport had changed a lot since the region's last national level team, the Hunter Jaegers, were around. The side was disbanded when the former Commonwealth Bank Trophy league was converted into a trans-tasman competition in 2008 with just five Australian teams.
Ms Pascoe said she was part of a newly formed group called Hunter Netball, which is advocating for a facility for elite netball that would allow the region to have a team in Netball NSW Premier League - the state's top competition.
"Most of our talented players have to go to the Central Coast and Sydney to play, let alone be able to see a game," she said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
