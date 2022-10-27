DRINKS REVIEW: Suntory Strong Zero -196 doubles down with lemony zing

THE Orange land on which this wine and the Sophie's Godmother sauvignon blanc were grown dates back to 1813 when it was given by crown grant to William Charles Wentworth. It was a reward to Wentworth for his part with Gregory Blaxland and William Lawson in making in 1813 the first crossing of the Blue Mountains by European explorers. Under Wentworth and following owners, the property was used for cattle, sheep and horse raising until it was bought in 1998 by the Thomas family, who planted a wine grape vineyard. Mayfield was bought in 2021 by the Orange-raised Queensland car dealership chief John Eastham and his family, who have presided over some smart cool-climate wines like this riesling from the 925-metres altitude Backyard vineyard. The wine is pale straw-hued, honeysuckle-scented and has crisp lime front palate flavour. The middle palate features nashi pear, apple peel, and slate elements and a finish of steely acid. Good with salad nicoise and cellar five years.