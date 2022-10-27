DRINKS REVIEW: Suntory Strong Zero -196 doubles down with lemony zing

Tim Connell
If you're New South Welsh, you'll remember COVID picnics. The double-jabbed laid out blankets and cured meats in October 2021, popping corks and cracking tins. A cult Japanese fizz was evaporating from shelves, and it hasn't really slowed. A year on, the spring of Suntory Strong Zero -196 seems like more of a game-changer than that summer everyone drank seltzer. If you're late to the party, it's a blend of shochu, vodka and soda. The gimmick is that each can contains a lemon frozen in liquid nitrogen at, you guessed it, minus-196 degrees. If "double lemon" sounds to you like diminishing returns, the four-pack is plenty. If you yearn for the glow of a Tokyo 7-Eleven, maybe get the 10.
Josh Leeson
There are two reasons why Dainton Beer's relaunched Red Eye Rye Red IPA stands out in the bottle shop fridge. First there's the bizarre-looking zombie creature with a massive reddened eyeball on the can, and second, red rye IPAs are disappointingly difficult to find. However, Newcastle's FogHorn and Method recently brewed up a stunning collaboration of the style.
Dainton's version was actually the Melbourne brewery's initial release when it opened in 2013. This re-released special edition comes in a pint-sized can and is a welcome old friend.
At 5.3 per cent, the Red Eye Rye is more sessionable than most red IPAs and it lacks the intensity of some of its contemporaries. However, the hoppiness and maltiness blend nicely, offering a combination of pine tones initially, before giving away to a caramel biscuit finish.
If you've previously struggled with the heavy malty flavours of red or amber ales, Dainton offers a comfortable introduction to the style.
THE Orange land on which this wine and the Sophie's Godmother sauvignon blanc were grown dates back to 1813 when it was given by crown grant to William Charles Wentworth. It was a reward to Wentworth for his part with Gregory Blaxland and William Lawson in making in 1813 the first crossing of the Blue Mountains by European explorers. Under Wentworth and following owners, the property was used for cattle, sheep and horse raising until it was bought in 1998 by the Thomas family, who planted a wine grape vineyard. Mayfield was bought in 2021 by the Orange-raised Queensland car dealership chief John Eastham and his family, who have presided over some smart cool-climate wines like this riesling from the 925-metres altitude Backyard vineyard. The wine is pale straw-hued, honeysuckle-scented and has crisp lime front palate flavour. The middle palate features nashi pear, apple peel, and slate elements and a finish of steely acid. Good with salad nicoise and cellar five years.
John Lewis
FROM 23-year-old vines at 780 metres above sea level, this classy sauvignon blanc is green-tinted lemon in the glass and has passionfruit scents and zingy gooseberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays lime zest, capsicum, herb and mineral characters and flinty acid refreshes at the finish. It and the Backyard riesling have been released with a $34 2021 Single Vineyard Chardonnay and are all available at mayfieldvineyard.com.au and the 954 Icely Road, Orange, cellar door. It will go well with prawn and whitebait fritters and cellar three years. Having acquired an adjoining vineyard, Mayfield now has 16 hectares of vines and is planting more. The wines are made under contract at Printhe winery and the Mayfield operation is run by general manager Charles Simons. Trained as a viticulturist in South Africa, Charles worked in South Africa, the US, New Zealand and Germany before settling in Australia at Mayfield, in which he is a shareholder with the majority Eastham family.
