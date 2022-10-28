Hunter environment groups will protest at a Hunter mining leaders lunch in Singleton Friday, which will be attended by federal resources Minister Madeleine King.
The $124 a seat event is being held as part of the Hunter Coal Festival.
Groups, including Hunter Environment Lobby, Coalfields for Climate Action, Denman Aberdeen Muswellbrook Scone Healthy Environment Group, Knitting Nannas, Australian Religious Response to Climate Change and Ecopella will be drawing attention to the industry's ongoing human health and environmental impacts.
The groups are also calling for an end to the fossil fuel industry's influence on government and for an end to new and expanding coal mines in the Hunter.
"Since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2016, the NSW Government has approved at least 26 new or expanded fossil fuel projects," Denman Aberdeen Muswellbrook Scone Healthy Environment Group spokeswoman Wendy Wales said.
READ MORE:
"The coal industry in the Hunter Valley continues to expand while making record profits at the expense of the environment, community health, cultural heritage, and social fabric of the region.
"The largest and most recent - Mount Pleasant- would be responsible for nearly 900 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions during its lifespan. Projects such as this wreck any opportunity humanity has to mitigate the worst impacts of the climate crisis."
Hunter Environment Lobby spokeswoman Bev Smiles said fossil fuel-driven climate change was playing a key role in the flooding rains that are devastating Australian communities this year.
"Yet Madeleine King appears tone deaf to the impact of her support for fossil fuels on increasing numbers of Australians. She thinks it's OK to come here and chat over lunch with King Coal. Every single person whose life has been upended by extreme, climate-fuelled weather events has the right to be outraged," she said.
"The multinational coal industry has too much influence over the Albanese and Perrottet governments. Madeleine King lunching with the mining lobby shows just how cosy their relationship is."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.