Clayton Harmey looks to Kiwi mare Mitsi Gaynor to deliver 1000th winner

Premier Hunter trainer Clayton Harmey expects Mitsi Gaynor to give him his 1000th career winner at Friday night's Newcastle meeting.
Harmey sits on 999 winners heading into the program, where he has three runners.
Mitsi Gaynor in race three is his best chance and is backing up from a second place behind Belinda McCarthy-trained Electric Eye at the track on Monday.
The Kiwi mare has had two wins and two seconds in five starts at Newcastle since crossing the Tasman and has a second-line draw in gate 10 on Friday night.
"We haven't got the best of draws but Mitsi Gaynor is racing really well and her run on Monday was really good," Harmey said.
"If she runs like that, I can't really see anything beating her. Ten is not a bad draw. She drew eight the other day and came from back in the field.
"We haven't done much with her but she's doing well and she should be winning."
Abdicate is his other winning hope but he has the outside barrier in race two.
"Abdicate is Abdicate and he's on the outside of the front, so he won't be much hope," Harmey said.
"He'll have to go back to last and come home, so he'll need a lot of luck."
Miso Miso, in the sixth, is Harmey's other runner.
Blake Hughes drives all three for the Cessnock trainer.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.