Man charged over child sexual assault during counselling sessions

A man will face court on Friday charged over alleged historical child sexual assault offences that occurred during counselling sessions on the Central Coast.
Tuggerah Lakes police in 2018 began investigating reports four children aged between 14 and 17 had been sexually assaulted at two counselling clinics in Tuggerah and Wyong between 2009 and 2014.
Following inquiries, investigators searched a home in Bulahdelah on Thursday where they seized electronic devices and documents to undergo forensic examination.
A 69-year-old man was arrested at the property, and taken to Forster Police Station.
He was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault - victim under authority of offender, incite aggravated indecency - victim 16 and under authority of offender, and sexual assault by forced self-manipulation.
Police will allege in court that the man initiated sexual acts whilst the children were receiving counselling.
The man was refused bail to appear before Forster Local Court on Friday.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter and encourage any person with any further information to come forward.
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
