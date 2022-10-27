Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Man, 69, charged over child sexual assault during counselling sessions on Central Coast between 2009 and 2014

Updated October 27 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 8:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged over child sexual assault during counselling sessions

A man will face court on Friday charged over alleged historical child sexual assault offences that occurred during counselling sessions on the Central Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.