THERE have been countless international friendships forged over a good cold beer. It's a language that crosses most borders.
It turns out that it extends to liking women who love beer too.
Cessnock's Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins has teamed up with Canadian country singer-songwriter Dan Davidson to record the forthcoming single, Girl Drinks Beer.
Sadly for beer connoisseurs the song doesn't specify if this mythical "blonde Shania [Twain]" is a hazy or a double IPA fan, but it does offer up some cringe-worthy lyrics.
There's lines like "there's just barley, hops and water/ There ain't nothing hotter/ than when a girl drinks beer" and "she's on the Miller time, living the high life/ A case is all it takes to make her happy."
Girl Drinks Beer crack opens on November 4 and later that night Collins and Davidson will perform a double header show at the Exchange Hotel in Hamilton.
