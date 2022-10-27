Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Travis Collins and Dan Davidson to release collaborative single Girl Drinks Beer

By Josh Leeson
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Collins and Dan Davidson. Picture supplied

THERE have been countless international friendships forged over a good cold beer. It's a language that crosses most borders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.