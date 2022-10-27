FOR Novocastrians, 2007 will be forever remembered for when the Pasha Bulker was swept onto Nobby's Beach during a disastrous storm.
Yev Kassem, aka Noah Church, alludes to that event in his latest single 2007 from his album Bright Death, when he sings: "It hasn't rained like this since 2007 and I didn't know you back then."
Church released the video for 2007 this week in the lead-up to Saturday's gig at the Stag & Hunter Hotel.
The video was filmed and edited by videographer and fellow Novocastrian, Nikola Jokanovic, and takes inspiration from a short story written by Church.
"It was an attempt to boil down the feeling and key images from 10 pages into a three-minute clip," Jokanovic said. "I love how small and homely the story is, as well as the way it casually leans into surrealism; it's almost magical realism."
ONE of Newcastle's hardest-working bands, Well?, is taking a spooky approach to the launch of their new single If You Really Cared (Total Control).
The five-piece prog rockers are playing a free show at the Cambridge Hotel on Friday, with punters encouraged to dress in the Halloween spirit.
NEXT month Kingswood are launching their biggest Australian tour, which carries through to next June.
The 61-date "Hometowns" tour includes the rock band's first show at the Stag & Hunter Hotel on March 25.
There will be plenty of new tunes to enjoy, too. Last week Kingswood released the single Burning Holes, the first single off their forthcoming album Home, due for release in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.