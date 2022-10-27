Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Yev Kasem drops new video 2007 ahead of Bright Death album launch

By Josh Leeson
October 27 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Church, aka Yev Kassem. Picture supplied

FOR Novocastrians, 2007 will be forever remembered for when the Pasha Bulker was swept onto Nobby's Beach during a disastrous storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.