NEWCASTLE coach Stu Pinkerton could see that Kyah Watters had the ingredients to be a top-line sevens player but expected the national Uni7's series to be more of a learning year for the talented ball player.
Watters has proved to be one of the stars and will be crucial to Newcastle's chances of continuing their rise in the final round being held in Canberra this weekend.
Only 19, Watters played fullback in the Newcastle Knights under-18 Tasha Gale Cup last season and played rugby locally for Hamilton.
"Kyah has been fantastic," Pinkerton said. "She wasn't someone I thought was going to star. She is now playing every second of every game. She has great fitness, great footwork and she is the youngest player in the team."
Newcastle, after finishing sixth in the opening round in Adelaide, finished fourth on home soil a fortnight ago.
They beat Canberra (26-5), Sydney (14-7) and Adelaide (19-14), drew 10-all with Melbourne before losses to eventual winners Bond (10-0) and West Australia (29-5) to just miss a place in the final. They lost to West Australia (17-0) in the play-off for third.
"Melbourne and and West Australia boast Super W players moonlighting in sevens," Pinkerton said. "They are very strong in contact and set pieces. Bond are undefeated so far. We went the closest, going down 10-0. They are not huge but very fast and skilful.
"We went from sixth in Adelaide to just missing out on playing the final. The main change was our preparation and getting clarity around our tactics. We didn't rewrite the play book."
Newcastle will be without key trio Peter Salter (concussion), Georgia Ball (concussion) and Georgia Page (ankle) for the trip south.
Maddie Marmion has been promoted, Danielle Buttsworth returns after missing the Newcastle tournament and they have drafted in NSW under-18 representative Anaia Cruickshank.
"Missing those three puts a bit of responsibility on others to step up," Pinkerton said. "Buttsy gives us pace out wide and is a genuine game-breaker. Jess Gentle has been a star. Teams do their homework and try to shut her down but she has scored some amazing individual tries. Rosie Ferguson comes into the starting side in place of Peta."
Newcastle open day one against Canberra and then meet Adelaide, Melbourne and Bond. On Sunday, they play round games against Sydney and West Australia and then a play-off.
"We would like to keep improving and make the play-off for first and second," Pinkerton said. "With our injuries, another top-four finish would be great. Overall that was the goal for the series. With the support of Deb Wright from the The Forum at Newcastle University we have been able to grow as the series has progressed."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
