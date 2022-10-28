UNIVERSITY captain Josh Bennett admits he started crunching the numbers about qualifying for next month's Tom Locker Cup final, but following a rain-affected start to the season he quickly reconsidered.
Simply recording wins against Merewether and Cardiff-Boolaroo in upcoming 40-over fixtures will give the Sea Dragons the best possible chance of reaching Newcastle District Cricket Association's one-day title decider.
"With all this weather about it's starting to impact the one-day final," Bennett said.
"I was starting to work out whether or not we could still make it with two or three wins, but plan A is just to beat Merewether and Cardiff and then see what happens."
University, who host Merewether at Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday, have tasted victory from their only outing this campaign with a wash-out either side.
This puts the Sea Dragons on 10 points, alongside Belmont (10) but four behind pool leaders and two-time defending Tom Locker Cup champions Wests (14).
Bennett feels like Uni have a "good mix of experience and youth" with the older heads like Andrew Harriott, Varun Sharma and Tom O'Neill next to younger players such as Alex Stafa and wicketkeeper Harry Scowen.
Sam Logan is unavailable for the Sea Dragons.
Merewether (5), who went down in their sole appearance a fortnight ago, have listed an unchanged XI.
Elsewhere in round four on Saturday and undefeated Wests are minus injured all-rounder Joseph Price but Scottish recruit Niall Alexander (Dumfries) lands to open the bowling against CBs (4) at Harker Oval.
James Burke and Dom Symonds return for Belmont when Newcastle City (8) visit Cahill Oval.
On the other side of the NDCA draw Stockton (14) welcome back new paceman Daniel Adelt from injury when they visit fellow undefeated team Wallsend (14) in a top-of-the-table clash.
Kahibah Oval is out of action so Charlestown (9) are now due to meet Hamilton-Wickham (5) at Charlestown Oval.
"I'm not sure when we'll get it [Kahibah] back. Hopefully the weather stays ok the next couple of weeks," Charlestown captain Daniel Arms said.
The Magpies are bolstered by Dan Bailey's inclusion.
Toronto (5) and Waratah-Mayfield (4) are each striving to taste success for the first time this campaign, crossing paths at Ron Hill Oval.
Play is scheduled to get underway at midday.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have announced their colts representative squad ahead of the men's under-18 NSW Country Championships in Queanbeyan in December (12-15).
COLTS: Joey Gillard (c), Harrison Allomes, James Burke, Cameron Claridge, Bailey Creer, Harry Dwyer, Alex Frith, Alex Gallagher, Connor Gibson, Thor Harradine, Selman Hassan, Jack Hogan, Joe Merlino, Jayden O' Connor, Harry Sharples, Alex Sylow, Ed Williams.
