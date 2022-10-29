NEWCASTLE Blasters and Lake Mac Attack will unveil a combined five representative debutants as part of Sunday's T20 Regional Bash double header at Thornton.
The Blasters and Attack, both picked from the same overall squad, meet the Hunter Thoroughbreds in back-to-back encounters with Ben Egan, Josh McTaggart, Riley Urquhart, Adam Winchester and Daniel Williams all being called up for the first time.
Egan and McTaggart will line-up in game one (10am) as the Blasters open their campaign while Urquhart, Winchester and Williams play game two (2pm) following the Attack's midweek victory against Central Coast.
"It can be tough sometimes having to split the squad in half, but the positive is more players get opportunities and that's beneficial long term," Newcastle District Cricket Association's representative coach Shane Burley said.
Lake Mac are without Dylan Hunter, Jack Hartigan and Jeremy Nunan, who each have NSW Premier T20 commitments in Sydney on Sunday.
BLASTERS: Aaron Wivell, Nathan Hudson, Jake Montgomery, Ben Egan, Dylan Robertson, Josh Claridge, Ben Balcomb, Zac McGuigan, Aaron Bills, Nick Foster, Josh McTaggart, Josh Bennett.
ATTACK: Daniel Arms, Joseph Gillard, Dan Bailey, Riley Urquhart, Adrian Chad, Adam Winchester, Matt Bench, Jeff Goninan, Daniel Chillingworth, Pat Magann, Jed Dickson, Daniel Williams.
