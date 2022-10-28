National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participant, Katherine Black is celebrating one year, living independently in her own unit with reduced supports - something she said people doubted she could do.
The 62-year-old, who has Down syndrome, said she was living in a unit, managed as a group home with 24/7 care, but didn't need around the clock care because she was capable and confident enough to do most daily living tasks herself.
Engaging her chosen local providers, Mel and Catherine, the two women set about making Katherine's goal a reality.
Proving her doubters wrong, Katherine is now enjoying life in her own unit, feeling quite proud and accomplished with less support.
Katherine has developed a real confidence about what she wants from life.- Support worker Catherine
Her increased independence means she no longer needs the same level of NDIS funding because she doesn't need to access Supported Independent Living (SIL) funds anymore.
"Living independently has been my goal for years. I wanted to prove to everyone I could do it, and I did," Katherine said proudly. "My unit is lovely; it's wonderful. I'm really enjoying being here with Bobbie (the Budgie)," she added.
Catherine said over the years Katherine has developed "a real confidence about what she wants from life".
"Katherine was living in a group home, but she didn't like living there. She found it noisy and disruptive, and she didn't need much support. We could see the environment was affecting her health," she said.
"Now she's got this lovely little one-bedroom unit, with a kitchen, meals area and lounge. She's so much happier and her general health and wellbeing has really improved."
Catherine said working closely with Mel and her team, and understanding Katherine's strengths and needs, they've managed to build a strong support network around her.
"Katherine's occupational therapist put some great strategies in place so now she has a communication book she fills out if anything's concerning her or if she needs help with getting things done," she said.
"She also has a medications book so she knows when to take them. They are sealed in a Webster pack so she's happy to administer them herself.
"I have weekends to myself now," Katherine added. "It's nice. I can walk to the shops if I need anything, like milk or bread, and Bobbie and I can relax and watch TV."
While it took a few years of intensive work to get Katherine to this point she had to prove to be responsible to group home staff before she could move out.
"Katherine had to learn a lot of new skills, and initially, we were all concerned about how Katherine was going to go," Catherine said. "But you've got to give people a chance, and thanks to a good planner and flexible funding, Katherine is now living the life she has longed for."
iNSiTU Housing works with leading Australian developer Third.i to provide innovative Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) in key urban locations that provides access to care, facilities and lifestyle.
Finding such suitable SDA housing can be a challenge.
Wendy Bannister, a Newcastle NDIS participant, secured her apartment with iNSiTU Housing at Stella on Hannell, in the heart of Newcastle's thriving West End, following lengthy delays accessing SDA funding.
Wheelchair bound after a series of medical crises Ms Bannister was forced to live in Supported Independent Living (SIL) accommodation for two and a half years awaiting SDA funding.
The SIL accommodation lacked adequate access to care and amenities and Ms Bannister suffered a mental breakdown as a result.
She was severely depressed when she approached iNSiTU Housing for assistance but thankfully with the help of iNSiTu, her situation quickly improved.
"I was approved immediately with iNSiTU Housing," Ms Bannister said.
"I was shown floor plans and given a choice of which SDA apartment I'd like to secure, which is something I have never had the opportunity to do before. I was treated equally and it was incredible.
"iNSiTU Housing was always contactable and expressed concerns about my NDIS battle, they worked extremely hard to help me secure a home of my own that suits my needs.
"I now have independence, can spend quality time with my family again and finally have access to necessities, lifestyle amenities and transport options.
"Thanks to iNSiTU Housing and Third.i, I have my apartment and it has completely changed my life. I don't know what I would have done if I hadn't approached Third.i and iNSiTU."
The sold out Stella on Hannell comprises a collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, a rooftop garden and spacious views to the Newcastle Harbour and city, which can never be built out.
The project joins Eaton on Union, another completed Third.i development in Newcastle which features SDA accommodation. Third.i also has plans for SDA accommodation in its Dairy Farmers development, currently under way.
Caitlyn Morrissey is another who believes iNSiTU is a game-changer.
"Before iNSiTU I was living and renting with my family on our farm in rural New South Wales so I couldn't access care facilities and lifestyle amenities. I wasn't able to live my life properly," Ms Morrissey said. "From when I approached iNSiTU to where I am now, I couldn't fault the amazing team at iNSiTU for all their hard work.
"I now live right near the train station so I am finally able to access everything I need easily. I have more access to a greater lifestyle and access to more activities."
In these ways, iNSiTU Housing is bringing forth a new level of inclusivity by providing more SDA residences for participants.