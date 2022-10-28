Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greyhound racing: track injury rate continues to drop

By Michael Cowley
October 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A focus on greyhound care and welfare is having a material effect in the latest racing safety statistics. Picture supplied

Another sharp downturn in serious injuries over the past year has resulted in the lowest track injury rate in NSW greyhound racing history, a fact that has been welcomed by industry leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.