Another sharp downturn in serious injuries over the past year has resulted in the lowest track injury rate in NSW greyhound racing history, a fact that has been welcomed by industry leaders.
Catastrophic injury rates are 68.75 per cent down on seven years ago after falling another 28.6 per cent in 2021-22 compared with the previous financial year. The lowest injury rates on record have been attributed to the continuation of GRNSW track-related upgrades, best-practice methods and technologies and various race injury support schemes.
While it remains clear across the industry that the ultimate goal is for zero unnecessary euthanasia, the sport's leadership teams have acknowledged the successful progress over the past 12 months.
"It is very positive to see that ongoing track improvements, the investment in our injury schemes, and a total focus on greyhound care and welfare is having a material effect," Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay said.
"While these injury rates are heading in the right direction, we should be clear that we won't stop focusing on the welfare of our greyhounds, and our aim is for zero unnecessary euthanasias in our sport."
The Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission's chief executive Steve Griffin echoed the sentiments of Mr Macaulay. "The rate of on-track euthanasia in NSW is the lowest on record, which is extremely pleasing to see," Mr Griffin said.
"The Commission's introduction of a Race Injury Review Panel, the first of its kind in the sport, has contributed to a decline in catastrophic injuries through its review of serious race injuries to determine likely causes and recommend preventative measures.
"The industry is now focused on race injury reduction, showing an industry-wide commitment to improving the safety of racing greyhounds. We look forward to working with the industry in exploring and implementing strategies that will see further reductions across the board."
In figures reported by GWIC, the rate of catastrophic injuries per 1000 starts was at an all-time low of 0.5 in FY21-22. This represented a 28.6 per cent decrease in catastrophic injury rates versus the previous two reporting periods of FY19-20 and FY20-21, in which the reported rate was 0.7 per 1000 starts.
The measurement of catastrophic injuries per 1000 starts is a standard industry metric across greyhound racing jurisdictions. Since data was first recorded in NSW in 2015-16, the catastrophic injury rate per 1000 starts has decreased from 1.6 to 0.5 - or 68.75 per cent.
GRNSW's Race Injury Rebate Scheme (RIRS) which provides funding for the veterinary treatment of serious injuries that occur during racing, has again continued to have a positive impact on injury rates. The RIRS continues to be well received by participants. Greyhounds treated under the new scheme are rehomed as pets, retired as breeders or in some cases, returned to racing.
An update to the RIRS is the development of the Greyhound Care Scheme (GCS), which provides additional support for participants for the prompt treatment and rehabilitation of injured greyhounds, further reducing the number of catastrophic injuries on track. It will be rolled out statewide.
