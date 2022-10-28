You can't put a dollar amount on happiness, but for John and Cath Mellon you can put a name on it - and it's Mellcat Big Boy.
He is John's "best mate". He is Cath's "baby" and, as of last week, he is also a Group race winner.
"It wouldn't matter if these races were worth $500," Mellon explained after his boy took out the $40,000 Group 3 Goulburn Cup.
"It's as simple as that, this dog just makes me so happy. He's my best mate.
"My mum and dad got their first dog when I was eight and I've been in love with the breed ever since then.
"I mean it, life is nothing without a greyhound. Nothing beats it.
"He's the best dog I've ever had. This dog will be the perfect pet too. He does nothing wrong."
Cath concurred: "He is my baby. He's everything to me. He's got the lounge for the rest of his life."
On an emotional day at Goulburn, Lisa and Dave Worthy won the other feature race, The Fireball, with Apollo Speed, with kennelmate Special Star finishing third.
The couple have had a turbulent year and have recently been dealing with some difficult, private family matters.
"The whole year has been pretty crap for me personally, family wise, but the dogs have kept us going and especially these two boys," Lisa said.
"These dogs just kept me going this year and if it wasn't for them, it would be a different story.
"They are a treat to us."
