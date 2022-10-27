Charge after flammable objects thrown twice at care facility

A man will face court on Friday charged over two alleged arson attacks where flammable objects were thrown at a care facility in the Hunter Valley.
Emergency services were called to a care home in Hutton Street, Cessnock, just before 5am Thursday, following a fire at the facility.
Police will allege a flammable object had been thrown at the kitchen door and the fire was extinguished by an employee at the facility. No one was injured.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District commenced an investigation into the incident.
About 4.45pm that day, emergency services were called to the same facility and police will allege that another flammable object was thrown at the kitchen door.
The fire was extinguished by staff and Fire and Rescue NSW. No one was injured.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 46-year-old man nearby and he was taken to Cessnock Police Station.
The man was charged with two counts of damage property by fire and was refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court on Friday.
Investigations are continuing.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.