Charge after flammable objects thrown twice at care facility in Hutton Street, Cessnock

Updated October 27 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:31pm
A man will face court on Friday charged over two alleged arson attacks where flammable objects were thrown at a care facility in the Hunter Valley.

