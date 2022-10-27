Four contenders in line to be named Greyhound of the Year

Four greyhounds with career earnings of more than $2 million between them have been named as finalists in the NSW Greyhound of the Year. The winner will be announced at a gala event in November.
The quartet - Jungle Deuce, Stanley Road, Wow and Zipping Kyrgios - won a combined 11 Group races and a total of 65 races over the course of 2021.
Among their feature race wins in 2021, Jungle Deuce won the Group 2 Flying Amy Classic at Albion Park and Wow took out the Group 1 Temlee at The Meadows while Stanley Road won the Group 1 Super Stayers at The Meadows and the Group 1 Association Cup at Wentworth Park.
Zipping Kyrgios - who finished second in last September's Million Dollar Chase final - won the Group 2 Black Top at The Gardens, and also contested three Group 1 finals - the Golden Easter Egg Final, the Topgun Final and the Megastar Final at Dapto.
With the installation of a new lure rail, the Hasting River Greyhound Club at Wauchope will have a re-opening day on Thursday, November 3, with local member Melinda Pavey and GRNSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay on hand to "cut the ribbon" and witness a number of greyhounds trial at the Mid-North Coast venue.
The Wauchope club has not raced since August 2021 while remediation work has been conducted at the track, but they were recently given the all clear to begin trialling. Race dates are planned for next month.
GRNSW will commence a trial of city midweek prizemoney meetings at its five one-turn racetracks from next month.
The announcement follows a successful meeting of participants, stakeholders and GRNSW representatives at a seminar in Orange on October 17 where one of the topics discussed was around the best options and avenues for distributing additional prizemoney.
A four-month trial will begin on Monday, November 21, with selected meetings at GRNSW's five one-turn tracks - Maitland, Goulburn, Temora, Grafton and Bulli - offering city mid-week prizemoney for races 440m and beyond, excluding maiden races.
Maitland will host the first meeting on Monday, November 21, followed by Temora on Saturday, November 29, Bulli on Tuesday, December 6, Grafton on Sunday, December 11 and Goulburn on Friday, December 16.
Earlier this year GRNSW announced the launch of a new branded polo shirt.
All registered trainers and attendants in NSW were eligible to obtain one free polo shirt with an option to purchase more.
Well the shirts are now available to buy.
For more details or to order one you can go to the sales portal on www.thedogs.com.au website.
