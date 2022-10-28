A documentary drama in the total theatre mould of Joan Littlewood and Bertolt Brecht and influenced by Erwin Piscator's emphasis on the social and political influences on human behaviour it told the story of Essington Lewis, a pivotal figure in the development of the BHP whose motto was "I am work". It was epic in scope, with songs set to stirring music by Allan McFadden, a large cast portraying a range of colourful characters, and humour and pathos in equal measure. As actor and writer John Doyle said in his eulogy at O'Donoghue's funeral on Wednesday, he was "a magician with words and with a poet's eye for the theatrical".