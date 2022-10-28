Newcastle Herald
Floating set to give Blake Spriggs winning return at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
October 28 2022 - 6:30am
Blake Spriggs. Picture by Geoff Jones

Sydney-based jockey Blake Spriggs, who stood down from his engagements at Gosford on Thursday after the birth of his first child, will ride on Saturday at Newcastle where he will be aboard the talented Floating.

