Floating set to give Blake Spriggs winning return at Newcastle

Sydney-based jockey Blake Spriggs, who stood down from his engagements at Gosford on Thursday after the birth of his first child, will ride on Saturday at Newcastle where he will be aboard the talented Floating.
Spriggs' partner, Kasey, gave birth to a boy, Brooklyn Harmon, on Wednesday.
Four-year-old grey Floating, trained by Matthew Smith, will contest the 1400m class 1 handicap, which has attracted a field featuring some of the state's highest-profile stables.
Floating has had only five starts and, after being a handful early, he has displayed talent above the ordinary in his past two races, both at Newcastle.
In earlier starts he tended to race fiercely, but he has been allowed by jockey Keagan Latham to do his own thing back in the field in his two Newcastle runs, which have been eye catchers.
Spriggs will have his first ride on Floating, which put the writing on the wall with an incredible last 50m when beaten a length at Newcastle on September 24. Last start on October 11, he came from last to blitz a maiden field by four lengths on a heavy track. He steps up to 1400m, which is more favourable.
Hawkes Racing three-year-old Golden Age led all the way in a Warwick Farm maiden on October 19 and looks the main threat. Chris Waller-trained Fuller won a Sandown maiden in April and had no luck second up at Newcastle on October 11. Kris Lees has three runners, and Viennoisrie, unlucky last start, is clearly the best.
Paul Perry-trained three-year-old Forecaster resumes in the opening event, a class 1 handicap (900m), and he has outstanding credentials.
Forecaster won a Canterbury maiden first up on a heavy track in May before a close second at Randwick on June 11. The gelding has drawn nicely and Aaron Bullock has the mount.
Another Newcastle trainer, Sam Kavanagh, will run his Great Britain import Wrathful in the maiden handicap (1400m). The four-year old's only career start was at Warwick Farm on October 19 when he finished fourth, 1.87 lengths behind Golden Age. Ash Morgan, who recently returned from overseas, has the mount.
New Zealand-bred filly Fall For Cindy has her first race start in the maiden plate (1250m). Trained by John O'Shea, the three-year-old comes off a nice, quiet Rosehill trial.
