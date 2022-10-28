Sam Kavanagh proving on the money with Kayobi ahead of Four Pillars at Rosehill

When Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh watched Kayobi run second to Economics in a Scone maiden in May, he liked what he saw.
So much so that later that month, Kavanagh bought the Paul Messara-trained gelding for $100,000 through an online Inglis sale, all with the plan of aiming him at the $500,000 Four Pillars Midway (1500m) at Rosehill.
Already with three wins from three starts and $55,510 in prizemoney for his new owners, Kayobi heads to the Four Pillars on Saturday as favourite to claim the $287,000 first prize.
"I saw him at the races and really liked him," Kavanagh said.
"I spoke to Aaron Bullock about him. He'd ridden him and really liked him as well, so he was a horse that really appealed to us.
"I like the sire, Maurice, he's doing an amazing job. I like his pedigree and I really liked the race he ran second in at Scone, which has now had about 12 winners come out of it. Economics is now one of the top few picks for the group 1 Coolmore tomorrow at Flemington ... all out of a little Scone maiden."
Kayobi proved Kavanagh right, winning over 1300m and 1400m at Scone in June before going for a let-up. He returned and won a 1200m benchmark 64 handicap on a heavy Kembla Grange track two weeks ago as a tune-up for the Four Pillars. But it hasn't all been plain sailing.
"He's had a few issues along the way, just with wet tracks, I had a virus in the stables in September, so I'm behind where I wanted to be," Kavanagh said.
"I wanted two trials into that last run and only had one, so there's been a few things like that, but he's a nice horse that overcomes those things. It's not the preparation that I wanted, but he's just been good enough to get by.
"At the end of the day, it's a benchmark 68 and he's going to end up a 90-rater. But there's a couple of horses in it that are going to be off a much higher mark as well.
"David Payne's horse [Mahagoni], it won a 78 at Randwick last week which was a strong race.
"But it's a 20-horse field and everyone is going to need luck in running. There's no such thing as a certainty, but we wouldn't be in a hurry to swap him for anything else in the race."
The run comes at an exciting time for Kavanagh, who also has Aramayo heading to the $1 million The Hunter at Newcastle on November 12. Dashing Willoughby, which may be scratched from the Rosehill Gold Cup on Saturday, is going to the $300,000 The Beauford on Hunter day.
Newcastle trainers Jason Deamer (Awesome Lad), John Bannister (Poseidon Ruler) and Nathan Doyle (Brazen Song) also have a runner in the Four Pillars.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.