Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Glencore's Glendell mine refused: Glencore hasn't ruled out an appeal as opponents hail refusal as a win

Xavier Mardling
Madeline Link
By Xavier Mardling, and Madeline Link
Updated October 28 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 6:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the Ravensworth Homestead where is it claimed 18 Aboriginal people were massacred in 1827.

CULTURE has won out over coal as the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) rejected Glencore's bid to expand the Glendell coal mine near Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.