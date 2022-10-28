Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

EPA gives Vales Point Power Station new two-year exemption to nitrogen oxides pollution

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:21am, first published 2:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vales Point Power Station. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The NSW Environment Protection Authority has granted a new two-year exemption to Vales Point Power Station for emission standards for nitrogen oxides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.