Where did the knife that killed Michael Carroll come from? Was it in his daughter Maddison Hickson's hands during the entirety of the fatal confrontation inside a home at Tenambit on January 16, 2021.
Or was it Mr Carroll, a man with a history of violence and a propensity to use weapons, who was initially armed with the blade before Ms Hickson disarmed him and, fearing for her life, twice stabbed him in the chest.
It is one of the crucial questions that a jury will have to answer as they look to determine whether Ms Hickson was defending herself when she stabbed her dad during a volatile argument at a house in Ronald Street.
The jury will retire to begin deliberating on Tuesday.
IN THE NEWS:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.