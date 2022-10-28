Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of twice firebombing Cessnock disability support service refused bail

Updated October 28 2022 - 3:15am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock courthouse.

A MAN accused of twice firebombing the original home of Cessnock disability support service Finding Yellow on Thursday has been refused bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.