Man accused of twice firebombing Cessnock disability support service refused bail

A MAN accused of twice firebombing the original home of Cessnock disability support service Finding Yellow on Thursday has been refused bail.
Dean Anthony Smith, 46, appeared in Cessnock Local Court on Friday charged with two counts of damaging property by fire. He did not enter any pleas or apply for bail and the matter was adjourned until next month.
Police say emergency services were called to Finding Yellow's disability support facility in Hutton Street at Cessnock about 5am on Thursday after a fire.
Police allege a flammable object had been thrown at the kitchen door and the fire was extinguished by an employee at the facility.
No one was injured.
Hunter Valley police launched an investigation and at 4.45pm on Thursday emergency services were again called to the same facility after another flammable object was thrown at the kitchen door.
That blaze was extinguished by staff and firefighters, police said.
Again, no one was injured.
Police said Mr Smith was arrested nearby and taken to Cessnock police station where he was charged over the two alleged arson attacks.
Finding Yellow CEO Sam Sooialo said he was proud of how staff responded to the emergencies.
The service provides supported independent living for people with disabilities and Mr Sooialo said the house that was targeted was home to a number of vulnerable people.
"We want to make sure from a risk point of view that the likelihood of this happening again in the future can be minimised as much as we can," Mr Sooialo said.
