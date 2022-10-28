A FORMER counsellor and life coach arrested on Thursday and accused of historical child sexual assault offences against patients during counselling sessions on the Central Coast has been granted conditional bail.
Patrick Joseph McNally, 69, appeared in Forster Local Court on Friday charged with five sexual and indecent assault offences.
Mr McNally did not enter any pleas and was granted bail on a number of strict conditions, including a $10,000 surety.
Mr McNally was also ordered not to be alone in the presence of any children and not to conduct any form of life coaching or counselling.
Tuggerah Lakes police say they launched an investigation in 2018 after reports from four children - aged between 14 and 17 - who said they had been sexually assaulted at two counselling clinics at Tuggerah and Wyong between 2009 and 2014.
Following extensive inquiries, investigators say they searched a home at Bulahdelah on Thursday where they seized electronic devices and documents to undergo forensic examination.
Mr McNally was arrested at the property and taken to Forster police station where he was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault on a victim under his authority, inciting aggravated indecency on a victim under 16 and under his authority and sexual assault by forced self-manipulation.
Police allege Mr McNally initiated sexual acts while the children were receiving counselling.
Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the matter and encourage anyone with further information to come forward.
