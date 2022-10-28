A home has been completely destroyed by fire at Windale.
Fire crews were called to the South Street split-level residence about 1.15am Friday.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said all residents were accounted for, as seven crews battled the blaze for roughly an hour.
They were unable to save the home, which has been cordoned off due to risk of collapse.
Police said they were not treating the fire as suspicious.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
