Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

South Street, Windale home destroyed by fire on October 28

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:24am, first published 2:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A home has been completely destroyed by fire at Windale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.