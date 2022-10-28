Police are investigating following a suspected attempted arson attack in Rutherford on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to a home on Avery Street about 8.30pm after reports of a loud explosion on the street.
Residents tried to extinguish a small fire at the rear of a Chrysler sedan parked outside.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW attended a short time later and extinguished the blaze.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene, with the car seized for forensic examination.
As detectives continue inquiries, anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage between 8pm and 8.45pm in the Rutherford area is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
