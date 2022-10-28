NEWCASTLE halfback Layne Morgan has been given the most important job in her fledgling international career.
What's more, Australia's World Cup hopes could hinge on it.
Morgan has been promoted to the starting side in place of veteran Iliseva Batibasaga for the quarter-final clash with England in Auckland on Sunday.
The 23-year-old has played off the bench in the opening three games. However, coach Jay Tregonning plans to play an up-tempo game against England and has backed Morgan to spark it.
"We know we need to play a quick game, and we think Layne [Morgan] just has that little bit of extra speed for us to get the ball out for us," Tregonning said.
Captain Shannon Parry said Morgan's game was ideal suited to the English match-up.
"Her distribution is very good, but it's more about her speed to get into the ruck and get ball out," Parry said. "We're looking to play a bit more of an up-tempo game."
Morgan, who had seven caps before the start of the World Cup, has been somewhat of a super sub at the top level and "stoked" to get the opportunity.
"I am stoked to be out there in the starting side with the girls, it means that my players around me and my coaches have a lot of belief in me," Morgan said.
Morgan was among three changes and a minor reshuffle.
Fellow Hunter products Kaitlan Leaney and Maya Stewart missed selection in the match-day squad.
Lori Cramer shifts to the wing in the absence of Ivania Wong, with Pauline Piliae-Rasabale back in the starting XV at fullback after two matches as a reserve.
Wong suffered "a bump" in training to rule her out, Parry said.
Grace Kemp will make her first start in New Zealand. Atasi Lafai drops out of the match-day squad.
Mahalia Murphy and Cecilia Smith have been called up to the reserves, with each in line for their first appearance of the tournament.
England are on a world record 28-Test winning streak, and are yet to concede a single point at the World Cup inside the opening 20 minutes.
The Red Roses have never failed to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup and have beaten Australia in each of their five career meetings.
"There's no pressure on us. We can just go out there and play footy," Parry said. "Records are meant to be broken. So let's try to do that this Sunday."
Tregonning said his side had firmly embraced the underdog tag, just as they did ahead of their Eden Park opener with New Zealand.
"Our mindset is the same as it was for the opening game. There is no pressure on us, the pressure is on England to perform," he said.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
