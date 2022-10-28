Newcastle Herald
The greater the pressure on coal, the more that demand outstrips supply, and the higher the prices will go

By Editorial
October 28 2022 - 9:00pm
The Ravensworth homestead buildings at the centre of the Glendell refusal.

YESTERDAY'S decision by the Independent Planning Commission to refuse permission for mining company Glencore to extend the footprint - and so the economic life - of its Glendell open-cut mine has been welcomed by the environmental movement, and by the Indigenous representatives who championed its importance as a cultural and historic site.

