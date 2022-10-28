Trainer Jorja-Louise Howard with good reason to smile after big city win

Young Keinbah trainer Jorja-Louise Howard is hoping Can't Handle It can overcome a wide draw first-up at The Gardens on Saturday night to cap a memorable week for her team.
Howard had the biggest thrill of her career so far when Fast Reason defeated superstar Million Dollar Chase winner She's A Pearl and Aston Barak at Wentworth Park on Wednesday night.
The $21 winner crossed from box seven to lead before hanging on late to deny She's A Pearl by a length, giving Howard just her second victory at the premier track.
"I was very happy and I even started crying behind the boxes," said Howard, the daughter of trainers Robert and Natina Howard.
"Everyone was against me, they all said scratch. Mum and Dad said to scratch and I was going to, just because of the draw and being out-graded, but the day before I said to Dad, 'I don't want to scratch, I want to go around'.
"I was just going there to run second or third. I never expected him to win, but I thought that he's a classy young pup and could run a race against two group dogs."
Can't Handle It will be given a much better chance by punters on Saturday night in race 11 from box eight. A six-time winner across 18 starts, Can't Handle It is back from two months off with a groin injury and split webbing.
"I'm very happy to have him back, he's a good dog," she said. "The eight is a hard box at The Gardens 400m start. You've got to come out a length in front of them otherwise you'll just get cut off.
"He needs to lead but it's not an overly hard field and he's been trialling good enough to be competitive."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.