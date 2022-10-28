Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa believes Heavenly Holly can score her best finish in a Breeders Challenge final when she contests the $50,000 group 2 decider for four-year-old mares at Menangle on Saturday night.
Heavenly Holly was second in her qualifying heat two weeks ago at Menangle, finishing 5.8 metres from Orchid Stride.
Qualification for the 4YO series final is based on times and Heavenly Holly easily progressed, giving her a third consecutive appearance in Breeders Challenge deciders.
She was 10th in the two-year-old fillies final and sixth among the three-year-olds, both at group 1 level, and Formosa was eyeing another improvement.
"She's been in two, three and four-year-old finals now, so she's done well to get in all those races," Formosa said.
She has gate three, which was the best available barrier in the draw, which was carried out using a preferential order based on qualifying times.
It means race market leaders Orchid Stride ($8), Tay Tay ($1.18) and Machs Legacy ($6) have gates one, two and nine - the fence on the second row - for the final, leaving Formosa likely three wide and looking for a spot to slot into the running line early.
"She's going OK," he said.
"We'll just have to try and get a good spot and hope for some luck.
"If she got a good run, she could finish in the top four, but it's going to be a very pegs-biased race if they run along. All the better ones are drawn on the fence. Hopefully we're not too far back and are following the right horse."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
