Teens charged after man robbed on Newcastle Light Rail on October 27

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:42am
An adult and three teenagers have been charged with mugging a man on the Newcastle Light Rail on Thursday night.

