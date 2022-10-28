An adult and three teenagers have been charged with mugging a man on the Newcastle Light Rail on Thursday night.
Police said a 27-year-old man was on the light rail about 11.30pm when it is alleged a group of males robbed him and fled.
The man was injured in the incident and a phone and backpack were among the items stolen from him, police said.
Police arrested a group of males a short time later, including two 14-year-olds, a 17-year-old and 21 year old. They were charged with robbery.
A 17-year-old who police said was in hospital for an unrelated matter was yet to be charged on Friday afternoon.
The four who were charged have been refused bail, with court appearance dates later this month and next month.
Police are continuing their inquiries.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.