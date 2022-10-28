Newcastle Herald

Squaring the circle on coal and energy

Updated October 28 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friday's decision by the Independent Planning Commission to refuse permission for mining company Glencore to extend the footprint - and so the economic life - of its Glendell open-cut mine has been welcomed by the environmental movement, and by the Indigenous representatives who championed its importance as a cultural and historic site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.