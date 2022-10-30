Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle to make submission to state government's Hunter Regional Transport Plan 2041

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
October 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wishlist includes a public transport connection between the University of Newcastle and John Hunter Hospital via the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.

A public transport connection between John Hunter Hospital and the University of Newcastle, a widening of Minmi Road and a Newcastle Interchange ferry terminal are on Newcastle council's wishlist for a state government transport plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.