Swansea Reid's Reserve: Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz pushes for state government to fund seawall repair

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
October 30 2022 - 1:00am
Reid's Reserve. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

A COUNCILLOR wants the state government to fund repairs to the seawall at Reid's Reserve two years after it was fenced off to the public.

Local News

