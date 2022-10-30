A COUNCILLOR wants the state government to fund repairs to the seawall at Reid's Reserve two years after it was fenced off to the public.
The idyllic spot at the mouth of Swansea channel sits next to the seawall, which Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz said has been in a state of disrepair for years.
"It is a much loved, and in the past, a very well utilised park," he said in a report to council, which will be voted on at Monday's meeting.
"Following storm events in 2020, waves overtopped the wall and asbestos material on site at and near the seawall was exposed, causing a significant public safety issue that required a large proportion of Reid's Reserve to be blocked off to the public indefinitely.
"Consequently, from 2020 the community has lost access to their park, which was particularly difficult for a large number of Lake Macquarie residents during the COVID-19 lockdown periods."
The council has released plans to upgrade the playground at Reid's Reserve, and Cr Shultz wants to write to the NSW Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office asking it to fund the restoration of the seawall to protect the new infrastructure.
He wants the seawall to be high enough to prevent overtopping in future, and for hazardous materials including exposed asbestos to be removed or encapsulated.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
