A WOMAN has been stabbed twice in her thigh in an alleged targeted home invasion on the Central Coast.
About 9.45am Friday a man and woman entered a home on Noela Place, Budgewoi and went into the bedroom of a 30-year-old woman.
Police will allege in court a struggle ensued "during which the resident suffered two stab wounds to her left thigh". The man and woman fled the scene and police were called.
Tuggerah police, with the assistance of PolAir, tracked a 26-year-old woman and arrested her near the scene. She was taken to Wyong police station where she was charged with six offences including aggravated break and enter while armed with an offensive weapon in company, reckless wounding in company, three counts of trespass and malicious damage.
She has also been charged with breach of bail.
The woman, from Mayfield, was refused bail and appeared at Wyong Local Court on Saturday where she was again refused bail. She is due to re-appear in Wyong Local Court on Sunday.
Following inquiries, a 48-year-old man was arrested at Boyce Avenue, Wyong, about 2.30pm Saturday and was taken to Wyong police station where he was charged with three offences, including aggravated break and enter while armed with offensive weapon in company, reckless wounding in company and trespass
He was bail refused to appear at Wyong Local Court on Sunday.
The injured woman was taken to Wyong Hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Police believe the three people are known to each other.
