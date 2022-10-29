Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Central Coast alleged home invasion: woman stabbed, two charged

Updated October 29 2022 - 8:44pm, first published 8:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The injured woman was taken to Wyong Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

A WOMAN has been stabbed twice in her thigh in an alleged targeted home invasion on the Central Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.